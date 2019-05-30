Report: George Paton declines interview for Jets G.M. job

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
AP

The Jets asked Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton to interview for their G.M. vacancy in 2013 and again in 2015, but Paton turned down the opportunity each time.

Paton’s answer reportedly hasn’t changed in 2019. The Jets are looking for a G.M. after firing Mike Maccagnan and Paton’s name again made their list of candidates. TheAthletic.com reports that Paton has passed on the chance for the third time, however.

Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer is set to start the interview process for the Jets with Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly also scheduled to speak to the team. Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot has also been mentioned as a candidate, but there’s been no word that an interview has been set.

The Jets will be looking for a long run from whoever winds up in the job. If that’s not how things play out, it might save some time to just leave Paton off the list for the next search.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Report: George Paton declines interview for Jets G.M. job

  2. Article from CBS on Monday/Tuesday talked about how some candidates will be advised to turn down interviews because Douglas is pretty much a foregone conclusion and was the worst kept secret before the draft around the league lol.

    Even with that said I don’t think Paton wants to be a GM, like Ed Dodds in Indy.

  4. LOL!

    Why do they bother continuing to make fools of themselves? It’s almost like they enjoy it. Just hire some interim person internally until the Johnson brothers (currently on trial for opioid corruption in Oklahoma), resign or relinquish CEO/COO powers to someone with some respectability?

    They should have not hired awful Gase which in turn fired McCagnan.

    They’re so dumb.

    The only way this can work for them is if the horrible reputation Johnsons are not in the equation.

  5. This entire thing is an absolute debacle. If this new GM does not report to Gase (there have been very few examples of this being the case) then Adam Gase will be one and done after this year.

    We’ve seen this time and time again. A new GM comes in and his first move is almost always is firing the coach and bringing his own. That will be Sam Darnold’s third head coach in three years. We’ve seen THIS time and time again how having to constantly learn a new system wrecks a QB’s development.

    Not a good time to be a Jet fan right now.

  9. Why not consider Mike Tannenbaum for the GM job. He and Gase would make a formidable team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!