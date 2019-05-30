Report: George Paton declines interview for Jets G.M. job

AP

The Jets asked Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton to interview for their G.M. vacancy in 2013 and again in 2015, but Paton turned down the opportunity each time.

Paton’s answer reportedly hasn’t changed in 2019. The Jets are looking for a G.M. after firing Mike Maccagnan and Paton’s name again made their list of candidates. TheAthletic.com reports that Paton has passed on the chance for the third time, however.

Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer is set to start the interview process for the Jets with Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly also scheduled to speak to the team. Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot has also been mentioned as a candidate, but there’s been no word that an interview has been set.

The Jets will be looking for a long run from whoever winds up in the job. If that’s not how things play out, it might save some time to just leave Paton off the list for the next search.