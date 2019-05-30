Report: Jets pursued coaches before firing Todd Bowles

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT
Remember when the Packers were criticized for firing coach Mike McCarthy with a month left in the season? As we argued at the time, that’s far better than the alternative.

The alternative is this: Working secretly behind the coach’s back to line up potential replacements before firing the head coach, finagling a head start on the process before severing ties with current coach.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets did just that, and that the effort included a late November/early December meeting between CEO Christopher Johnson, now-former G.M. Mike Maccagnan, now-former V.P. of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger, and agent Erik Burkhardt. The goal was to discuss the possibility of hiring Kliff Kingsbury to become the team’s new head coach.

Mehta also reports that Johnson engaged in other efforts to explore replacement coaches without Maccagnan’s knowledge or involvement. Johnson used an intermediary to touch base with two “established head coaches” who would have had the power to keep or to fire Maccagan. (It’s unclear whether the “established head coaches” were coaching other NFL teams at the time; if that’s the case, it would open a separate can of worms for the Jets under the tampering policy.)

Moreover, Mehta confirms that the Jets also made overtures to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh before firing Bowles. PFT reported in December that the Jets intended to make a run at Jim Harbaugh. Johnson quickly issued a statement denying that, but we stood by our report.

As Jets coach Adam Gase said last Thursday, none of this matters if the Jets win. And he’s right. If they keep losing, however, fans will continue to point to this and other evidence of dysfunction, forcing them at some point to do what not long ago would have been unthinkable: Count the days until Woody Johnson returns to reclaim day-to-day control of the team.

16 responses to “Report: Jets pursued coaches before firing Todd Bowles

  2. One thing that will destroy a franchise is the organization behind the players, and right now, Jets aren’t looking good.

  4. Im not sure why Bowles got fired, Maccagnan and Johnson gave him no tools to work with. always felt like he was stuck in a lame duck situation.

  5. There’s nothing wrong with exploring potential replacements and generating a list of candidates. It’s not like they interviewed or hired someone before firing Bowles.

    Smart businesses just don’t fire people without having a plan in place. Sheesh.

  6. Cleveland says,” thanks raiders, for making us not look completely incompetent. ”
    Raiders say,” thanks jets, for making us not look completely incompetent. “

  7. Hmmmm… I’m starting to think that the Jets’ CEO doesn’t know what he’s doing.

  9. Worse? No! Best to figure out if you can find anyone you think you might like better and if they might be available/interested before you fire the one driver you have, or else you could be even further up the creek you’re in. This is actually the most sensible thing I’ve heard the Jets do! And you know Jerrah does it every year before saying he’s 100% behind Garrett.

  10. In the sane world without tampering rules, this is known as smart. Firing a key employee without a strategy in place moving forward is poor planning.

  11. Is this cool to do so? Probably not but I would not be shocked if this happened more frequently and we just do not know about it. But I would say that if you get to this point, then it is best for everyone if you just move on from the guy.

  12. That’s just dirty. Be adults & be upfront about everything. It show a tremendous lack of character of certain folks in the Jets organization.

  15. That’s just smart business and it’s the way they’ve been doing it for decades. Why would you fire an employee before you knew you could hire someone better? If the Patriots did that we’d be saying what a brilliant move it was.

  16. This further-demonstrates, which was previously very well-documented, how hiring Joe Douglas from Philly is no guarantee to the organization’s overall health. He certainly will help and upgrade what he can do, but he’s not team president and he’s not ownership… Douglas can’t do anything on those two fronts.

