Ryan Tannehill: Transition to backup role has been tough at times

AP

Ryan Tannehill is getting used to a new city, a new team and a new role this offseason.

The Dolphins traded Tannehill to the Titans in March and he said on Thursday that he’s enjoying living in Nashville. Getting comfortable as the backup quarterback behind Marcus Mariota has been a bit more difficult after starting all 88 games he played for Miami.

“It’s definitely been a transition for me. Tough at times,” Tannehill said at a press conference. “Marcus is great to work with. The staff here, Marcus, the quarterback room is really great. When you work with great people and you’re all aligned in this thing together trying to win football games, it definitely helps with that transition. There are some things that are tough about it.”

Tannehill said “taking a step back in a leadership role” has been one of the toughest parts of the transition. Mariota’s injury history is long enough that Tannehill may be stepping back up into such a role this season and he vowed to be ready “when my number’s called” this year.