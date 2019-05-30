Steelers rookie Sutton Smith practicing at linebacker and fullback

Getty Images

The Steelers took Sutton Smith in the sixth round of this year’s draft because he was a productive pass rusher at Northern Illinois, but outside linebacker hasn’t been the only place to find him during the team’s organized team activities.

Smith has also been seeing work at fullback during individual drills at OTAs before moving back to linebacker for team work. Smith, who played running back in high school, said he’s up for anything that can “find me spots on the team” and doesn’t believe doing double duty will slow his development.

“I don’t think it should stunt anything at all,” Smith said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “If anything, it should improve my athletic ability. Honestly, work is work.”

Roosevelt Nix was the fullback for the Steelers last season and he also made a switch from defense to offense after coming into the NFL from a MAC school. Smith’s move may not be a permanent one, but Nix’s presence shows that versatility helps for players trying to stick through the cut to 53 players.