T.J. Watt looking for more splash this year

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt switched from the right side of the defense to the left side last season and saw his sack total rise from seven as a rookie to 13 in 2018.

Watt also saw a rise in quarterback hits and forced fumbles, but he feels he could have done even more. Watt said this week that his goal for the coming season is to make an even bigger impression on opposing offenses.

“More splash. More plays,” Watt said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I think I left a lot of plays out there. I feel like I definitely got into a rhythm toward the end of the season and got more comfortable in all aspects of the game, not just the pass rush.”

Watt said he feels “way more comfortable” on the left side now that he has a year under his belt and that he has “more moves” at his disposal than he did a year ago. Given how productive he’s been thus far in his NFL career, that bodes well for the defense in Pittsburgh.