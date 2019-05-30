Takk McKinley getting some work at linebacker

Getty Images

The Falcons are trying to figure out ways to add a little juice to their pass-rush, and they’re doing some experimenting with new positions.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, defensive end Takk McKinley has done some work at OTAs with the linebackers, as a possible precursor to a new role, or at least a modification.

They might have tried the same thing with Vic Beasley, but he’s skipping OTAs so he hasn’t yet, so for now McKinley’s getting some extra reps.

“There will be some packages where can be a linebacker,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of McKinley. “The value in that [presents the question of] is he a rusher or is he a dropper? . . .

“The more versatility that we have (the better). I’d rather start on those packages now. We may not play them all the way through, but I’d like to start on them and get the experience. That way when you get into the season, here’s a package that I’d like to discuss and we’ll have already put work in on it.”

McKinley, their 2017 first-rounder, has been moderately productive, with 13.0 sacks in two seasons, but the Falcons were 22nd in the league with 37 sacks last year, so they’re hoping for more production.