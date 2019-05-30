Titans sign third-rounder Nate Davis

Getty Images

The Titans have five of their six draft picks under contract.

Third-round pick Nate Davis is the latest to agree to his rookie deal. It’s a four-year contract for Davis.

Davis made 37 starts while playing guard and tackle at Charlotte, although the majority of his time was spent playing guard. The Titans said farewell to guards Josh Kline and Quinton Spain since the end of last season and they signed Rodger Saffold in free agency before picking up Davis last month. They’ll join Kevin Pamphile as the leading options to start at guard this year.

The agreement with Davis leaves second-round wideout A.J. Brown as the only unsigned member of the draft class.