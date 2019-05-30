Torrey Smith takes a $2 million pay cut

Getty Images

Some were surprised when the Panthers picked up the 2019 option on receiver Torrey Smith‘s contract. They may understand the move a bit more now.

Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, Smith has agreed to a $2 million pay cut.

His base salary has dropped from $5 million in 2019 to $2 million plus $1 million in bonuses.

A second-round pick of the Ravens in 2011, Smith spent four year with the Ravens, two with the 49ers, one with the Eagles, and one with the Panthers, who acquired him last year via trade.

He appeared in only 11 games for Carolina last season, catching 17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

The deep threat has won a pair of Super Bowl rings, one with the 2012 Ravens and another with the 2017 Eagles. His best year came in 2013, with 1,128 receiving yards.