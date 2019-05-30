Troy Hill signs two-year contract extension

Getty Images

The Rams signed cornerback Troy Hill to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Hill, 27, has appeared in 40 games with 14 starts for the Rams the past three seasons.

Hill was scheduled to make $2.025 million in 2019 as a restricted free agent.

The Rams claimed Hill off waivers Dec. 31, 2015, from New England. The Patriots had claimed Hill off waivers from the Bengals a week earlier.

Cincinnati signed Hill as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and he played three games for the Bengals as a rookie.