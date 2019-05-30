Which current players could be the best ever at their positions (other than Tom Brady)?

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack said earlier this week that he aspires to be the best ever at his position. Which gave us the fuel for Thursday’s PFT Live draft.

Which current players could end up being the best ever at their given positions?

We exempted Tom Brady from this draft, because: (1) he’s a current player; and (2) he’s the best ever at his position. Beyond that, there were no restrictions.

Simms blew it again, starting with his streak of three missed calls on the #notrigged coin toss. To hear all of the choices, check out the video accompanying this blurb.