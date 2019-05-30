Will Kellen Winslow testify in his own defense?

Getty Images

His five accusers have told their stories. The question now becomes whether former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will tell his.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo.com looks at the pros and cons related to the decision of Winslow taking the stand in a case involving 12 allegations made by five different women, three of whom claim that Winslow raped them. The pros, as in every criminal case, are that Winslow gets a chance to directly refute the allegations. The cons, as in every criminal case, are that Winslow will open himself up to a withering cross-examination that could leave him twisted in knots and looking like a liar and, in turn, looking guilty.

It’s a decision every criminal defendant has to make. Cling to the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, or match wits with a skilled prosecutor who has the skill and experience to put the defendant on the defensive, and to leave the jury with the unmistakable impression that the defendant can’t be trusted on anything he says.

With five different alleged victims, it’s possible Winslow is guilty as to some but not as to others. The jury may not be inclined to split hairs; if they think he’s guilty as to one of the five, they may think he’s guilty as to all — especially if he adamantly denies culpability as to each alleged victim.

Few criminal defendants take the stand. Those who do rarely have a good outcome. For Winslow, the outcome of his decision could result in Winslow spending the rest of his life in jail.