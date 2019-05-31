49ers not worried about Nick Bosa catching up post-hamstring injury

Getty Images

Nick Bosa didn’t play a lot for Ohio State last season and his practice time after being drafted second overall by the 49ers didn’t amount to much either.

Bosa injured his hamstring after one full practice with the team and he’s not expected to be back on the field before the end of the offseason program next month. He’s expected to be ready to go once the team gets to training camp and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh doesn’t believe the missed practice time will leave Bosa too far behind the rest of the team.

“For him, you’d love for him to be out there just so he can go through and get his reps,” Saleh said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s just the mindset and all that stuff that he’s missing, just get his legs under him. He hasn’t played football in a year. To get his sea legs back, if you will. That’s what I feel like he’s missing, but I’m not worried about him being able to catch up.”

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek stressed the need for Bosa to have “as many mental reps as he possibly can” and shared Saleh’s feeling that it won’t take long for Bosa to get up to speed once he’s ready to go.