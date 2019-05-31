Bears sign T.J. Clemmings

Getty Images

The Bears have added an offensive lineman with starting experience to the roster.

The team announced the signing of T.J. Clemmings on Friday. Offensive lineman Tommy Doles was waived in a corresponding move.

Clemmings was a 2015 fourth-round pick by the Vikings and started all 16 games at right tackle during his rookie season after Phil Loadholt tore his Achilles. He moved to the left side and started 14 games in place of an injured Matt Kalil the next season, but failed to make the team in 2017.

Clemmings spent that year with Washington and appeared in four games for the Raiders last year before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Bears had Bradley Sowell as a swing tackle behind Charles Leno and Bobby Massie last season, but they’re using him at tight end during offseason work. Rashaad Coward and Cornelius Lucas are other backup tackle options.