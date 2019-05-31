Browns quarterbacks coach hopes to pick Lincoln Riley’s brain

AP

Browns quarterbacks coach Ryan Lindley will be working with second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. To prepare for that, Lindley wants to work with Mayfield’s former college coach at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley.

“Obviously the guy’s busy running a powerhouse college football program, so I’m sure it would be tough to try to fit into his schedule, but I’d love to,” Lindley said Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Yeah, obviously, after this next week, we’ve got a little time off and hopefully we can do that. I’d still love to pick Lincoln’s brain and those guys out there in Norman.”

Lindley takes over as quarterbacks coach in the first year with Freddie Kitchens as the head coach. So Lindley needs to figure out how best to connect with and to prepare Mayfield for action.

“Obviously, knowing where [a guy’s] from, especially young guys, kind of where their baseline is, it’d be great to see what they’re thinking,” Lindley said. “You kind of have a good idea of what they do, but you just want to see how they ingrain the things. The great tools Baker has right now, you can even see it in Kyler [Murray], so obviously that’s coming from somewhere. They’re teaching that there. They do a very good job of developing quarterbacks. You’d love to kind of see some of the things that they do to make that happen.”

Lindley didn’t arrive in Cleveland until the transition from Hue Jackson to Gregg Williams, during the 2018 season. And Lindley started off as running backs coach, so he didn’t work directly with Mayfield until 2019. Thus, any extra insights Lindley can acquire from Riley or anyone else connected to the Oklahoma program can’t hurt.