Calvin Ridley “definitely playing faster” in second season

Getty Images

The Falcons haven’t had Julio Jones at their offseason workouts, but they feel pretty sure what they’ll get once he does report to work after watching him go for the last eight seasons.

Calvin Ridley doesn’t have the same track record in Atlanta, so there’s less certainty about what the wideout will do in his second NFL season. The signs this spring have been positive, however.

Head coach Dan Quinn said Ridley is “always down to fight to get better” after catching 64 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. Wide receivers coach Raheem Morris said that desire to get better sometimes forces the team to slow Ridley down, but moving quickly seems to come naturally.

“I thought I played fast last year, but I am definitely playing faster,” Ridley said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I understand exactly what the coaches want and what [quarterback] Matt [Ryan] wants. So, I feel a lot better.”

An improved Ridley across from Jones almost certainly qualifies as something that Ryan (and the rest of the team) wants for the 2019 season.