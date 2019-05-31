Chiefs adding tight end Nick Keizer

Getty Images

The Chiefs are adding a tight end to the roster.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Chiefs are signing tight end Nick Keizer after working him out.

Keizer, from Grand Valley State, was in camp with the Ravens this offseason, after spending last season with the Ravens practice squad. He was released earlier this month.

The Chiefs are practicing without tight end Travis Kelce at the moment as he recovers from ankle surgery, and they also have Blake Bell, David Wells, and Deon Yelder on the roster.