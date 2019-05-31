Chiefs are challenging Patrick Mahomes to improve the details

Getty Images

Is regression inevitable for Patrick Mahomes? That was a question asked on PFT earlier this week.

Mahomes had an outlier season in only his second season — his first as a full-time starter — with 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, a 113.8 passer rating and an MVP award.

That hasn’t stopped the Chiefs from coaching him up this season, or Mahomes from working hard on the details. That’s how he and the Chiefs expect the 23-year-old quarterback actually to improve on last season.

“Are we challenging him? Yes, we are,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports. “We’re challenging him in the classroom; we’re challenging him on the field.”

Earlier this week, Mahomes’ girlfriend shared a photo on social media of Mahomes studying his playbook during a tornado warning.

He has worked just as hard at practice, according to Bieniemy.

Bieniemy, quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka and head coach Andy Reid have worked with Mahomes this offseason. Bieniemy said the coaches recently had a talk with their third-year quarterback about not taking his footwork and his drops for granted in practice.

“Yes, you can coach Patrick hard,” Bieniemy said. “The only thing you have to tell him is, ‘Hey listen, here’s what I need you to do,’ and then it’s done.”

That’s why Bieniemy believes “the sky is the limit” for Mahomes.