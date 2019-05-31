Demaryius Thomas realizes he’s lucky to be alive after car crash

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone when he crashed his SUV in February. He says he’s done driving like that.

Thomas told TMZ.com he realizes he or someone else could have been killed and he’ll never drive like that again.

“I could have been gone,” Thomas said. “I wake up every morning and thank the lord above. . . . And, just thankful for just not even just being able to do what I do — being able to talk, walk, eat, all those things that we forget about on a daily basis.”

Thomas was initially charged with felony vehicular assault but resolved the case by pleading guilty to misdemeanor careless driving. The NFL is conducting a routine review of the matter for potential league discipline.