Devontae Booker: Joe Flacco different than previous Broncos’ QBs

Broncos running back Devontae Booker enters his fourth season with his fifth starting quarterback. He ranks Joe Flacco as the best the team has had in his time.

“He’s such a cool guy,” Booker said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. “He talks to everybody in the locker room. Previous quarterbacks didn’t really do [that] much. They were just [about] being there on the field [and] getting the job done.

“We [would] see each other walking through the halls [and they] wouldn’t even acknowledge us, you know?”

Booker didn’t name names, but Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler and Case Keenum were the starters for the Broncos over the past three seasons.

The Broncos traded for Flacco, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP, to start for the present. They also drafted Drew Lock, who is expected to take over the starting job in the future.

But for now, the Broncos are Flacco’s team.

“Flacco, I would say he’s a pretty cool guy, and he brings that leadership ability out of all of us on the field. He won a Super Bowl,” Booker said. “He’s just a good guy.”