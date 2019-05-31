Drew Lock is on his “extra grind” to catch up

AP

Drew Lock‘s getting used to plenty of new things, which means he’s making plenty of mistakes.

His goal is to not repeat them, which is why the Broncos rookie quarterback is putting in as much time as possible.

“Comparing Day One to now, I would say 1,000 times better,” Lock said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “It took some extra grind and some extra work. You think you know what it takes, but then you realize quickly you have to put some more into it. Once I figured that out, it’s gone more smoothly.”

He’s had 10 on-field workouts under his belt, between rookie camp and OTAs. And even though it became a talking point earlier, he has good help from starter Joe Flacco throughout the process.

“I’ll ask Joe stuff in the QB room and I’ll ask Joe stuff on the field, just to figure out how he operates,” Lock said. “You’re that long in the league (12th year) and have won a Super Bowl, you’re doing something right. He’s a really good player and I’m just happy to learn from him.”

But Lock’s getting used to many new things in the league, as simple as working from under center and calling plays in the huddle, which can lead to some overload

“[Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello has] definitely been OK with me making a mistake, but definitely not making the mistake twice,” Lock said. “That’s been the one thing we’ve focused on. We knew I would have to be under center, call plays in the huddle, learn a pro-style offense — it’s all new to me. How’s he treated me is, ‘You can make a mistake, but let’s come back and fix it.’ That’s been the biggest thing for us.”

Lock has the benefit of Flacco’s presence, giving him time to work out those kinks before the expectations on him grow.