Duane Brown thinks Seahawks OL will be “demoralizing to defenses”

The Seahawks offensive line hasn’t been seen as a strength of the team in recent years, but left tackle Duane Brown believes that will change this year.

Brown is one of four returning starters and left guard Mike Iupati played for offensive line coach Mike Solari for five years with the 49ers, which allows for some familiarity as he gets used to being on a new team. Familiarity is at the heart of why Brown believes that the group “has a chance to be the best in the league.”

“We’re very comfortable having a year with the system,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “You have your lumps that you get over, we ironed it out — you saw the production we had throughout the year — and this year, we’re better for it. This time of year is all about getting the information, getting back up to speed on things, and we haven’t missed a beat. We added Mike, he stepped in and we haven’t missed a beat. We’re communicating everything well, no one is confused out there. I think once we get the pads on, the amount of physicality we will play with will be demoralizing to defenses, so I’m looking forward to it.”

The Seahawks led the league in rushing last season and finished sixth in points scored, so the offense was productive in spite of any difficulties they might have had up front. If this unit proves to be even stronger, the numbers might be even bigger in 2019.