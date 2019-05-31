Eli Apple on not having 2020 option picked up: Have to go out and prove myself

Getty Images

The Saints traded for cornerback Eli Apple last October and he played a starting role in the secondary as the team’s defense improved over the second half of the season, but that wasn’t enough for them to pick up their option on his contract for the 2020 season.

Apple would have been set to make $13.7 million next year had the option been exercised, but he said he’s not letting that affect his approach to the 2019 season. Apple said he is in “a great place and a great organization” and is going to focus on playing as well as possible before his contract is up.

“Nah, I try not think about it too much,” Apple said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “It is what it is. I just have to go out and get it this year and prove myself and continue to prove what I can do on the field. Everything is going to take care of itself.”

If Apple does perform at a high level, he probably won’t be thinking too much about the option after the season either because he’ll be set to cash in with the Saints or someone else.