Gerald McCoy wraps Panthers visit, will take weekend to decide

The Gerald McCoy world tour appears to be over, and now he has to decide where he wants to go for an encore.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the free agent defensive tackle has wrapped up his visit to the Panthers, and will take the weekend to decide.

He has also visited the Browns and Ravens since being released by the Buccaneers (who replaced him with Ndamukong Suh), and has said he wants to win.

The Ravens have traditionally been the team among those three closest to that goal, though the Panthers have been successful recently and have the most stable quarterback situation of the three (assuming Cam Newton‘s shoulder holds up). The Browns are ascending, and would put him on a stacked defensive line.

It’s now up to McCoy to decide which of those he prefers.