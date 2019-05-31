Greedy Williams working with starters in Cleveland

AP

Browns rookie cornerback Greedy Williams is being given every opportunity to earn a starting job.

Williams is working with the first-string defense in Organized Team Activities, according to Cleveland.com. The other starting cornerback is Denzel Ward.

Although Terrance Mitchell, who started seven games at cornerback for the Browns last season, has been seen as a likely starter this year, he was working behind Williams at the OTAs that were open to the media.

The Browns took Williams with the 46th overall pick in the draft and he immediately made waves by predicting that the Browns will go to the Super Bowl. He’s getting a chance to show on the field that he can back up his talk.