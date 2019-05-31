Haason Reddick back at inside linebacker in prove-it season

Getty Images

Haason Reddick played running back and safety in high school, linebacker and defensive end in college and inside and outside linebacker with the Cardinals. So change is nothing new for the 13th overall pick in 2017.

He’s back at inside linebacker this season, slated to start next to free agent signee Jordan Hicks.

“I wasn’t worried about the adjustment. It’s just a game,” Reddick said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “There’s always going to be changes. At the end of the day, I’m doing what I love and it’s fun.

“It’s a job and whatever the job requires me to do, I have to get it done so I can’t be sad about it, mad about it, nothing like that. If anything, it’s just a fresh start.”

Reddick is playing in his third defensive system in three years, so maybe it’s not his fault he hasn’t lived up to expectations. But he now faces a prove-it year after making 112 tackles and 6.5 tackles in 32 games his first two seasons.

“Everybody knows there were a lot of things going on. I was asked to do a lot of different things,” Reddick said. “All I can say is that I tried to do what I was asked of as best as I can. It’s the same thing I’m going to do here, whatever they ask me to do. I’m going to do it as best as I can and keep going from there.”