Illinois passes recreational marijuana law

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 31, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT
Over a quarter of the NFL teams now play in states with legal recreational marijuana.

And at the moment, it’s still illegal in the eyes of the NFL.

Via NBCChicago.com, the Illinois House on Friday passed a plan 66-47 which will legalize the use of recreational marijuana. Governor J.B. Pritzker has already said he would sign the bill.

Specifically, the law will allow Illinois residents 21 and older to buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries.

That makes Illinois the 11th state to allow legal recreational marijuana, along with Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

That puts nine NFL teams within the jurisdiction of those states: The Rams, Chargers, 49ers, Raiders, Broncos, Patriots, Lions, Seahawks, and now the Bears. The Raiders are covered once they move to Las Vegas as well.

The league still tests for marijuana, though those who get caught are generally guilty of something other than smoking (i.e. stupidity, since the tests are easy to beat). With players including Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Chris Long talking about marijuana openly and honestly, the stigma is beginning to fade.

Whether the league takes away penalties for it with the next collective bargaining agreement or not, it’s clear that attitudes about the plant are changing, one state at a time.

8 responses to “Illinois passes recreational marijuana law

  1. So in Illinois, this means that about 5 people who weren’t using marijuana before, will now start doing it.
    What a joke this country has become.

  3. With players including Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Chris Long talking about marijuana openly and honestly, the stigma is beginning to fade.
    ———–
    While that is nice packaging I think it has more to do with no penny left unturned mentality we have in the US today. I’m happy to see the stigma go away. But I don’t think there is any nobility outside of profit that is leading the charge. I do think it’s safer than drinking. So it’s about time.

  4. My only concern is WHO is expected to bailout all of the potheads when they choose weed over a career and family?
    It should be made absolutely clear that taxpayers will NOT help any potheads.
    No government funds whatsoever should be used to assist out of control potheads.
    If you let weed ruin your life, your recovery is 100% on YOU!
    I don’t want potheads thinking that they can smoke all the weed that they want, then when they’re unemployed homeless that somehow they “didn’t think/know” that they could lose everything.

  5. nyneal says:
    May 31, 2019 at 4:06 pm
    So in Illinois, this means that about 5 people who weren’t using marijuana before, will now start doing it.
    What a joke this country has become

    ——————–

    Another person who just simply doesn’t get it. You don’t start smoking because it was legal and you don’t not because it is illegal. This just allows people to have the freedom (you know what that is right) to get high. It is far less dangerous than people drinking beer after work but that is OK right?

  7. This country isn’t what I love anymore. Legalizing Marijauna is wrong on so many levels, this questions this society I live in and this country I live in.

  8. The State of Ohio won’t be in the first half of legal recreational states.

    The State of Ohio is too busy bailing out power companies.

