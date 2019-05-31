Jets finish interview with Scott Fitterer

Getty Images

The Jets announced they have finished their interview with Scott Fitterer for their General Manager vacancy.

Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, the favorite for the job, will interview Sunday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports. Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly also will interview with the Jets in the coming days.

Fitterer has worked for the Seahawks since 2001 and currently serves as Seattle’s co-director of player personnel alongside Trent Kirchner. While both men oversee the college and pro departments, Fitterer has spent more time on the college side.

The Seahawks hired Fitterer as an area scout in 2001 and the club promoted him to director of college scouting in 2010 following the hirings of head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider. In 2015, Fitterer became the team’s co-director of player personnel.

Seattle has made the postseason seven times since 2010, appearing in two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Jets fired General Manager Mike Maccagnan this month after allowing him to run the draft and free agency.