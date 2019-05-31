Jonathan Allen: We have a bunch of pieces, but pieces don’t win games

Getty Images

On paper, Washington looks like it will have one of the league’s best defenses with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Landon Collins, Montez Sweat, Josh Norman and Ryan Kerrigan among others. A scout from another team called Washington’s front seven the best in the game.

But from his two years in the NFL, Allen knows that potential doesn’t always equal production. It’s a “show-me” game.

“I’ve felt that way the last three years, but we haven’t done it,” Allen said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “You can have all the pieces you want, but if you’re not consistent and everybody doesn’t do their job, it doesn’t matter. We have a bunch of pieces, but pieces don’t win games.”

Washington thought it was going to be good on defense last season and didn’t live up to expectations. It finished 17th in yards allowed and 15th in points allowed.

“Every year you have to start all over,” Allen said. “Right now, we’re just trying to stack the blocks, get ready for training camp.”