Jordan Thomas has the look of Texans’ starting TE

The Texans cut veteran tight end Ryan Griffin, leaving Jordan Thomas, Jordan Akins, Kahale Warring and Darren Fells to compete for playing time at the position.

Thomas, a converted receiver, has taken first-team reps during organized team activities and, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, is the tight end who is “building a case as the top candidate to be a starter.”

“I’m still learning,” Thomas said, via Wilson. “I’m still learning my body. Everybody is fast at this level. I’m still trying to transition to that speed and just how to control my body and get in and out of routes.

“I’m being a sponge. There’s a lot to learn in this league. I’m trying to be the best Texan I can be.”

Thomas played tight end, defensive end and offensive tackle at East Central Community College in Mississippi before moving to wideout at Mississippi State. The Texans drafted him in the sixth round in 2018 with plans to use him as a tight end, and he played 470 offensive snaps while making 20 catches for 215 yards and four touchdowns.

“I definitely think he’s made progression,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “He’s worked very hard. Any time you play as a rookie, that can be good and bad. You go through some tough times, and it’s a lot different than playing at Mississippi State.

“He did some good things for us last year, and he’s come back here in the offseason program, and he’s had a decent spring. He’s got a long way to go to be where he wants to be and where we need him to be, but he’s definitely made a lot of progress.”