Lions’ undrafted Beau Benzschawel: People said I could go in the first round

Lions undrafted rookie guard Beau Benzschawel can serve as a cautionary tale to draft prospects not to take mock drafts too seriously.

There were some mock drafts last year that had Benzschawel going in the first round, and Benzschawel admitted today that he heard about that and got overly optimistic about his prospects.

“People told me, ‘Hey, people think you’re going first round,'” he said. “Obviously that’s not how it worked out.”

Benzschawel believes he landed in the right place for his own job prospects, even though he would have preferred not getting there as an undrafted free agent.

“It was tough, thinking that I was going to get drafted. But I’m grateful now because I’m here in Detroit and I’m just glad to be here, working with this offensive line,” he said.

Benzschawel’s focus now will be trying to make the Lions’ roster, and then to get to work on making 31 teams regret letting him get to Detroit as an undrafted free agent.