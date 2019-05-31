Ndamukong Suh: People with negative opinions irrelevant in my life

AP

Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said on Friday that one of the first people he saw after arriving to the team’s facility was offensive lineman Evan Smith and that there’s no issue between the two of them related to Suh stomping on Smith’s arm during a 2011 game.

That’s one of several on-field incidents that have led to penalties, fines and/or suspensions for Suh over the course of his career and it is one of the reasons why many have a negative opinion about him. Suh said he’s not losing any sleep over people who feel that way.

“I think when people have seen blips of me … it’s been in a negative light, rather than a positive light and that’s due to outlets of media, social media, whatever it may be,” Suh said, via ESPN.com. “I can deal with that because I know who I am as a person, I know who my parents are, what kind of child they brought up — it’s irrelevant in my life. I think the people that know me the best see me always in a good light and see the troubles and tribulations that I’ve gone through, as any human being goes through in their lives.”

One opinion Suh does not have to worry about is that of head coach Bruce Arians. Arians said he wants Suh to play with the same look in his eyes that he had when he stomped on Smith, although it remains to be seen if that tune will keep playing should Suh commit a penalty that costs the Bucs this fall.