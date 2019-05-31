Ndamukong Suh says he brings an aggressive, intense force to Tampa

Getty Images

New Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh says his trademark intensity will be present in Tampa Bay.

Meeting the local media for the first time, Suh talked about what he thinks he can bring to the table.

“An aggressive, very intense force of change on the line of scrimmage,” Suh said. “Break records as I did in Detroit, I played at a very high level in Miami as well as LA, I’ve gone to the Super Bowl, unfortunately we didn’t win, but I’ve been through the gamut, so being able to bring that experience.”

Aggressiveness and intensity seem to be what Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is looking for. Arians even hinted that he won’t mind if Suh brings the other thing he’s known for — penalties — as long as Suh is bringing an ability to intimidate opposing quarterbacks. Suh, now on his fourth stop, says he’s committed to being the same kind of player he’s been throughout his NFL career.