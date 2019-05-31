Nelson Agholor remains big part of Eagles’ plans

Getty Images

Nelson Agholor was the subject of trade rumors, and with the receiver having the fifth-highest salary-cap charge, some wondered whether the Eagles might even cut him.

Agholor, who is scheduled to make $9.4 million in the final year of his deal, still is in Philadelphia and a big part of the Eagles’ plans for this season.

“You have to think about it — what am I worried about? Am I worried about having a job in this league? Not at all,” Agholor said, via Zach Berman of the philly.com. “But I want to be an Eagle, and I’m here. At the end of the day, that’s for them to control and me to say, ‘Hey, look, I’m ready to play football for the Eagles, and I’m ready to play football in general.’”

Agholor, a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2015, said he has “unfinished business” in Philadelphia. His production decreased last season in the six games after the Eagles traded for Golden Tate, with both players excelling in the slot.

Agholor finished with 64 catches for 736 yards and four touchdowns.

“It’s in the past,” Agholor said. “It helped me by learning more positions. It put me in another position to continue to work on outside receiver, some Z, some X. I did it earlier in my career.

“I got to go back out there with a new mindset, more development, more football under me. It was cool. At the end of the day, I don’t play one position. I play any position on the board out there, and that’s what I love about the game.”

Tate is gone, but DeSean Jackson is back. That likely returns Agholor to the slot, but he said he’s “going to play everywhere.”

“I like playing the slot because it gives me an advantage, use my speed versus some guys and use my size versus some guys, and I’ve learned a lot playing in there,” Agholor said. “But I’ve played a lot of outside receiver in my life. I know how to win on the outside, too, on ‘go’ balls, ‘post’ balls, things like that. And at the end of the day, I do whatever I need to do to help this team win. And I think my versatility puts us in a good position.”