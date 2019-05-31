NFL suspends Colts’ Chad Kelly two games

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Chad Kelly has been given a two-game suspension.

The league announced today that Kelly is suspended for Weeks 1-2 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Kelly was cut by the Broncos last year after he was arrested on a trespassing charge. In March he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with the incident.

The Colts signed Kelly last week and will give him an opportunity to make the roster as a third-string quarterback behind Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett. The knowledge that he won’t be available to start the season won’t necessarily hurt his chances too badly, as he is highly unlikely to actually be active on game days regardless. But it can’t help.

Kelly can participate in all of the Colts’ offseason work and the preseason but must be away from the team for the first two weeks of the regular season.