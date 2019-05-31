Nick Foles: My wife said the team needs me

AP

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles and his wife, Tori, recently suffered through a miscarriage. Nick Foles returned to OTAs on Thursday. On Friday, he made it clear that he came back to work at the behest of his wife.

“If my wife needed me at home right now, I’d be at home,” Foles said, via ESPN.com. “That’s just me being honest. She’s the one who said, ‘Go, the team needs you right now.’ She knows I’m coming home right away [after practice]. So that’s her. It really is as simple as that.

“If she says, ‘I need you to stay home,’ I’m going to call the team right now and just say I need to be home. The great thing is the team said as long as I need, whatever I need, they understand. They’ve been wonderful. But at the same time, my wife also knows; she wants me to be here because we’re building something right here.”

It’s a gesture that surely won’t be lost on Foles’ new teammates, the kind of thing that will command their respect and inspire them to find a way to fight through far lesser forms of adversity and inconvenience.