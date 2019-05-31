Odell Beckham says he’ll be at mandatory minicamp

AP

New Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has stayed away from most of the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program. He’ll be there for the mandatory minicamp that begins on Monday.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham made his intention clear in a social-media post that responded to a fan who told Beckham to “cut out the crap and get to camp.’’

“I’ll be there on the 3rd, u coming?” Beckham replied.

Beckham has attended only two days of his new team’s offseason program. He was there on the first day of Phase One, and also on the first day of Phase Three — Organized Team Activities. He chose not to show up for the extra voluntary minicamp afforded to each team with a new head coach.

It’s unclear why Beckham has been so scarce. After he was abruptly traded to the Browns, reports emerged suggesting that he wants an adjustment to his contract. It’s possible that he stayed away to send a message that he indeed would like the Browns to sweeten the deal that he signed with the Giants last August.

He’s got every right to do that; it’s what he did two years ago, once Beckham became eligible for a new contract with the Giants and the Giants dragged their feet.

Still, there’s no reason to believe Beckham will refrain from showing up for the mandatory minicamp or training camp, regardless of his reason for skipping most of the voluntary workouts.