Packers coach tears Achilles playing basketball

The Packers already have an injury concern, as they try to retool their offense.

According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, Packers coach Matt LaFleur tore his Achilles while playing basketball Wednesday night.

The 39-year-old LaFleur will have surgery on Sunday, and will obviously be less-than mobile as he begins his first season with the team.

It will be interesting to see what accommodations they have to make for him, as his rehab will be considerable. He’ll be in a cart during the rest of OTAs.