Peyton Manning: Vic Fangio will bring solid, fundamental football to Broncos

Peyton Manning didn’t take a job in the Monday Night Football booth this offseason, but he was willing to engage in a little analysis during a visit to the Broncos facility on Thursday.

Manning’s history with new head coach Vic Fangio dates back to when Fangio was on the Saints staff and Manning’s father Archie was working as a broadcaster for the team. He faced a Panthers defense run by Fangio in his rookie season and then practiced against him for three years when Fangio became the Colts defensive coordinator.

Manning said Fangio “hasn’t changed one bit” since those days and believes that’s a good thing for the Broncos.

“We need to get back to playing solid, fundamental football around here,” Fangio said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “That’s what wins games. That’s kind of been the core of what the Denver Broncos have been about and I think Vic will bring that to Denver.”

Manning added that he thinks Fangio can “be a great leader of the entire team” despite spending his entire career as a defensive assistant coach and that prediction will be put to the test in the coming months.