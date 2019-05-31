Ravens sign Jaylon Ferguson to rookie deal

Getty Images

The Ravens signed one of the most productive pass-rushers in college football.

The team announced that third-rounder Jaylon Ferguson had signed his rookie deal.

The defensive end from Louisiana Tech had 17.5 sacks last year. He initially wasn’t invited to the Scouting Combine because of a simple battery charge during his freshman year in college, though the league eventually let him come for medical testing and interviews.

The Ravens have two unsigned picks left — first-rounder Marquise Brown and third-rounder Miles Boykin.