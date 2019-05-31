Report: Joe Douglas is the favorite for Jets G.M. job

Getty Images

Joe Douglas is heading into his weekend interview with the Jets as the favorite to become the team’s next General Manager.

That’s the word from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, who reports that the only things that could derail Douglas’s hiring would be an unimpressive interview with acting Jets owner Christopher Johnson, or Douglas wanting more money than Johnson is willing to pay.

Douglas currently serves as the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel. He is in his third year with the Eagles, having previously worked for the Bears and Ravens.

The Jets made the surprising decision to fire General Manager Mike Maccagnan this month after allowing him to run the draft and free agency. Douglas has emerged as the favorite for the job, with other candidates including Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.