AP

Washington linebacker Reuben Foster was lost for the season during his first practice, and it wasn’t a simple injury.

After he had surgery Tuesday to repair his left knee, they realized there was additional damage.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Foster tore both the anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament, which will make it a more complicated rehab.

Foster has already started rehab work, with the goal of being ready for the start of the 2020 regular season.