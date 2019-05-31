Ryan Griffin’s vandalism, public intoxication charges dismissed

Getty Images

Tight end Ryan Griffin is looking for a new team after being released by the Texans this month, but he won’t have criminal charges hanging over his head as he continues that search.

Griffin was arrested in Nashville during last month’s draft and charged with vandalism and public intoxication after he allegedly punched out a front window of a hotel. Police said he was arrested rather than given a citation because of how intoxicated he was when they responded to a call from hotel security.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that those charges were dismissed on Friday at a settlement conference. Griffin will have to pay $195 in court costs.

Griffin was released by the Texans on May 17. He had 136 catches for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns over six seasons with the team.