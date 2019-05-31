Steve Bisciotti thought Terrell Suggs would take less to stay

Getty Images

After linebacker Terrell Suggs signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he was surprised that Suggs left after 16 years in Baltimore and added it “wasn’t about money” for Suggs.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was also surprised and said Suggs told him that it “was very intriguing to spend one, or maybe two more years” playing back where he went to high school and college. Bisciotti also suggested that the decision had at least a little bit to do with money.

Bisciotti told Ravens season ticket holders this week that the team was close to striking a deal with Suggs before losing out because “they wanted him bad enough to outbid us.”

“Until the very minute Terrell took Arizona’s deal, I thought he would take less to stay here, and I was wrong,” Bisciotti said.

Bisciotti said the team is looking for Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams to move into bigger roles with Suggs out of the picture. The Ravens have also signed Shane Ray and Pernell McPhee to be in the mix off the edge this year.