Texans put a cooling room next to practice field

It’s still May, so it’s only beginning to get hot across the South.

But the Texans are prepared for what’s coming.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have installed a cooling room next to their practice field. It looks like a small trailer or a large walk-in freezer, and the temperature inside is 25 degrees, and can bring a player’s core temperature down by 30-35 degrees in a matter of minutes.

It will also hold up to 35 players at a time, which means there will likely be a line soon.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien cited the health and wellness of players, with an eye toward training camp. But the current conditions are enough to make them appreciate it now.

“The Texas heat is the real deal,” rookie tackle Tytus Howard said. “I’m from Alabama, so I’m used to heat, but this is some good heat up here.”

And the Texans have found a good way to help their guys recover.