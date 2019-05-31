Vince Young gets DWI charges reduced

Getty Images

Vince Young may still be unemployed, but at least he got the most recent set of charges against him reduced.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the former quarterback had his driving while intoxicated charges reduced to a misdemeanor obstruction of a highway charge.

Young was arrested on suspicion of DWI in Fort Bend County (outside Houston) in February, after being stopped at 4:30 a.m. Police reports at the time said he had slurred speech and failed field sobriety tests.

It was his second DWI arrest in three years, after another in Austin in January 2016. He pleaded no contest to that one, and was fined $300 and sentenced to 60 hours of community service.

Young was fired from his job at the University of Texas after the most recent arrest.

Young was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006, and spent his first five years with the Titans. He also spent time with the Eagles, Bills, Packers, and Browns, though his last appearance in a regular season game was 2011.