Baker Mayfield is recruiting Gerald McCoy

AP

Baker Mayfield acknowledged Saturday that he has reached out to Gerald McCoy, actively recruiting the six-time Pro Bowler to join the Browns.

“I have been,” the Browns quarterback said at his youth ProCamp, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Mayfield declined to elaborate.

McCoy posted an Instagram story early Saturday morning while working out in Florida, writing, “A lot to think about!! This is how I clear my head. Going to work!!”

McCoy, 31, is mulling offers from the Browns, Ravens and Panthers with a decision expected early next week. A source told Cabot the Browns are “very much in the running.”

It doesn’t hurt that Mayfield is making his pitch.

Odell Beckham has lobbied McCoy on social media, and coach Freddie Kitchens expressed optimism at landing McCoy.