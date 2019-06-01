Bruce Arians believes Buccaneers’ secondary is “totally fixed”

Getty Images

After the 2018 regular season, many regarded the Tampa Bay secondary as broken. After most of an offseason, the team’s new head coach doesn’t see it that way.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians was asked to identify a position that makes Arians believe, after 10 OTA sessions, that it’s not as bad as feared.

“Probably secondary, we’re really, really good,” Arians said. “With Carlton [Davis] and Vernon [Hargreaves], we knew we had two solid corners. Now we got five solid corners. Ryan [Smith] came along. So, yeah, earmarked as a problem set back in January, it’s totally fixed. Just knock on wood they stay healthy.”

Having Todd Bowles run the defense helps, too. Regardless, it’s critical that any team in the NFC South have a solid secondary, given the quality of quarterback play in the division. If the Bucs hope to contend this year, they’ll need to fare better against Drew Brees, Cam Newton, and Matt Ryan.