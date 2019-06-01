Dak Prescott becoming “more stern” as a leader

Getty Images

In the 2018 postseason, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seemed to take his play to a new level. He’s now taking his leadership to a new level.

“I’ve always been vocal,” Prescott said this week, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I can probably say this year I’ve been more stern. Not necessarily mean, but I expect a lot from these guys, especially guys that have been here. And I want them to expect the same from me.”

That’s the hallmark of a veteran quarterback who is embracing his broader role — and who understands how to properly hold teammates accountable.

“I’d be pissed if they weren’t calling me out for it, if a guy blows a route or something like that,” Prescott said. “I’d be mad as hell if they don’t call me out for it.”

Like good leaders do, Prescott tailors his message to its recipient.

“With some guys, I’ll be like, ‘What are you doing? Are you all right? What the hell is going on? You don’t do that. You’re better than that,'” Prescott said.

And it’s worked.

“It’s been great,” Prescott said. “Great response from it.”

Prescott can get away with being hard on teammates because he’s hard on himself. He also can get away with it because he doesn’t call people out publicly, but he always keeps it within the confines of the team.

It’s really not difficult. It all comes down to whether a guy gets it. Prescott does.