Jets announce that they have interviewed Terry Fontenot

More than two weeks after firing G.M. Mike Maccagnan, the Jets are working toward hiring his replacement.

The team announced on Saturday that Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot has completed his interview for the position.

Seahawks executive Scott Fitterer interviewed for the job on Friday, and Eagles executive Joe Douglas will interview on Sunday. Bears executive Champ Kelly will interview next week.

Those are the only four candidates who have agreed to interview for the job to date. Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton declined the opportunity to interview for the Jets job, something he had done twice before.

Team CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson (pictured) has said he wants a “great strategic thinker” for the job. Douglas is believed to be the favorite, primarily because he’s the one most closely connected to coach Adam Gase.