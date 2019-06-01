Mitch Trubisky chugs beer, brings out offensive line for first pitch

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky endeared himself to fans and teammates when he was asked to throw out the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game on Friday night.

Trubisky brought his offensive line with him to the pitcher’s mound before the game, having left tackle Charles Leno Jr., left guard James Daniels, center Cody Whitehair, right guard Bobby Massie and right tackle Joe Lowery standing in front of him while he threw out the first pitch.

During the game Trubisky was shown on the big screen in the stadium and he chugged a beer to cheers from the crowd. That drew favorable comparisons to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who struggled to finish chugging a beer at a recent Milwaukee Bucks game.

It was a great way for a quarterback to give some unsung teammates a moment in the sun, and to endear himself to Chicago fans.